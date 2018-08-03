Fast And Furious: Paul Walker’s Mum Reveals What Happened Hours Before His Death

The mother of the late action movie star, Paul Walker, has talked bout events that happened before his tragic death.

Paul Walker’s mother has revealed more details about her son’s tragic death in 2013.

Upcoming documentary I Am Paul Walker sees his mother Cheryl speak out on the loss of her son.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Cheryl described the last time she saw Paul.

The Fast and the Furious actor had brought his daughter, Meadow, to visit his mother and the trio were discussing plans to buy a Christmas tree that evening.

She explained: “We were having this good conversation, and he’d forgotten about an event he had… He got a text and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m supposed to be somewhere!’”

Cheryl would never see her son again, as on his way back from the charity event, 40-year-old Paul perished after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a concrete lamp post and exploded.

The actor was reported to be left “beyond recognition” due to the severity of the burns.

Cheryl added: “I think so many people think, ‘Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident.’

“But there was so much more to him. That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man.”

The devoted mother went on to describe how the family maintain a tradition to keep Paul’s memory alive.

Each year on Paul’s birthday, they travel to one of his favourite surfing spots, where they throw sunflowers into the ocean and share memories of the star.

Cheryl told the publication: “I’ve gotten letters from people all over the world who said he made a difference in their lives.

“That is such a blessing. He’s never forgotten.”