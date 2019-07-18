The remains of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, will be laid to rest on Monday July 22nd.

According to a programme of the funeral arrangements released by her family, a commendation and night of tributes will be held in her honour on Friday July 19th at Harbour Point Wilmot Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria lsland, Lagos by 5 pm.

Her burial ceremony will take place at the Saito David’s Anglican Cathedral Ijomu, Akure, Ondo State by 11 am on July 22nd while interment follows at the church cemetery.

Recall that Mrs Olakunrin was killed by armed bandits along Ore-Sagamu road last Friday July 12th.