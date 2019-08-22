Following the unbundling of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has said that he will ensure that the budget for his ministry ready in the next two weeks.

He gave the assurance at his assumption of office yesterday in Abuja.

“The first thing we have to do is to forge out the budget for the Ministry of Works and Housing and we have to do that in the next two weeks. Once we get that part right, then we are good to go”, he said.

While commending the staff of the ministry for ensuring that all the projects that were yet to be completed during his tenure were completed, he urged them to brace up for the tasks ahead as he is ready and willing to lead by example.

“There is a lot of work ahead of us and its part is what we have been doing before. I offer myself ready to be part of my delegation and I trust that you are ready as well.

“I’m happy that some of the work that was not completed before I left, you have remained faithful in completing them. That is the spirit of unity and development that the nation needs now.

He called on all the staff to tow in line with the mandate given by President Muhammad Buhari to create a prosperous nation for Nigerians, noting that the “President sees us as his eyes, ears and agents to deliver” on these promises.

The minister stressed the need to cut cost as well as make choices for projects with competitive needs considering the limited resources available.