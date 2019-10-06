The Special Adviser on Communications to the Minister of Works and Housing, Hakeem Bello, has said the Federal Government did not make any policy statement to suggest that it would reintroduce toll gates across federal highways in Nigeria any time soon.

Hakeem Bello, in Abuja on Saturday night said that the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, never made any policy statement on toll gates.

Bello said, “Look, why the so much excitement over nothing? The minister never made a policy statement. If the government wants to make a major policy like that (toll gates reintroduction), there will be explanations, press conferences, briefings and all of that.

“It was during the course of the press briefing (at the state house) that someone asked about tolling and the minister responded by saying that there was no law against tolling. So why would people hold this high as if tolling is starting tomorrow?”

“Of course, that cannot be a policy statement for one to say tolling is coming tomorrow or very soon. He (Fashola) didn’t make a policy statement on when there will be toll gates on our roads.”