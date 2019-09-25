Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has advised motorists to ignore the information being circulated on social media that bridges along the Jebba-Mokwa-Bokani Road, especially Tatabu Bridge has collapsed.

Fashola in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press, Stephen Kilebi, confirmed that all the bridges along the route are in good motorable condition, pointing out that the route was very recently traversed to confirm the condition of the bridges.

While describing the news as unfounded, the statement noted that the Federal Controller of Works/Engineer’s Representative in Niger state, I.F. Umeh, along with other officers have travelled on the road up to the Kwara state border and have confirmed that all the bridges are in good and passable condition.

“There is no bridge that collapsed along the road. The Tatabu Bridge is intact and in perfect condition. Members of the public should disregard any mischievous circulation of old pictures as a recent incident,” the statement said

He also noted that there is free vehicular movement along the entire stretch of the road and stressed the need for caution, especially by social media users, advising that the circulation of such unconfirmed and fake news can trigger a situation that can have grave economic consequences for the nation.