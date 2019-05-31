Fashola charges staff to complete projects

By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The management and staff of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, have been urged to ensure the completion of projects the erstwhile Minister, Babatunde Fashola, could not finish before his exit on May 28 as minister.

Fashola during at a valedictory meeting held in his honour and that of the Minister of State, Mustapha Shehuri, also enjoined the staff of the ministry not to undermine President Mohammadu Buhari’s quest to deliver quality service to Nigerians in his ‘Next Level’ to improve and move the economy forward.

While appealing for forgiveness from staff whose toes he stepped on in the course of carrying out his duties, the minister appealed for extension of co-operation to his successor, stressing that government is a continuum.

Fasola and Shehuri respectively took turns to commend the Permanent Secretary (Works and Housing Sector), Alhaji Mohammed Bukar, his counterpart, (Power Sector), Louis Edozien, the management and staff of the ministry for the co-operation and support given to them during their tenure.

The various directors and heads of agencies in the ministry who delivered goodwill messages saluted Fashola and Shehuri for their team spirit, doggedness, resourcefulness and innovativeness in carrying out the mandate of the ministry.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mohammed Bukar extolled both Fashola and Shehuri for superintending and piloting the affairs of the ministry in the most efficient manner which witnessed an unprecedented increase in the budgetary allocation to the ministry.

In his closing remarks, Edozien stated that the two ministers had left legacies and indelible marks on the ministry that would difficult and challenging to surpass in the near future.