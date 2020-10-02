Fashola cautions Nigerians to direct grievances to state governors not Buhari — Daily Times Nigeria

Minister of Works and Housing and former Lagos state governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola said Nigerians should stop seeking solutions to problems that are meant to be solved by their state governor from federal government.

In an interview on Channels TV, Mr. Fashola said that Nigerians are disappointed with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration because they expect magic from a government that is constitutionally only allowed to do less.



He urged Nigerians to read the constitution for a better understanding of what is expected from different levels of government in the country, rather than expecting Mr Buhari to play the functions of their respective state and local government authorities.



He added that the government that could provide the desired transformation quickly was the one closest to Nigerians .



He said, “The government that can transform us and give us what we want quickly are the governments closest to us – state and local government”.