ONYC Hair to open new retail store in Washington DC

In a move aimed at ensuring customer satisfaction, international hair extension company, ONYC® Hair, run by savvy Nigerian entrepreneur and business professional, Thelma Okoro, plans to open a new shop in faraway Washington DC.

Launched in 2007 ONYC® Hair, the beauty buff says, has quickly grown to be one of the country’s leading luxury hair extension retailers marked by the brand’s lustrous 100% Pure Cuticle, Virgin and Remy hair products from around the world.

Okoro, who is a passionate beauty expert with 25 years of experience, announced that the outfit will also be unveiling a new line of wig collections soon.

She credits her business acumen to the principles bestowed upon her from her inspiration and mentor; her mother.

“Growing up in Nigeria hard work and determination were taught to us from a very young age,” says Thelma.

“I took those ideals and applied them to every facet of my life, especially my business ventures.” These values were also evident in Thelma’s tenure at The University of Abuja where she graduated with a microbiology degree that influenced her decision to know every part of the hair business.

“I knew the effects of the harsh chemicals on women’s hair. I wanted to produce a product that minimized the need for that.”

Coupled with her extensive training, her love of learning and commitment to holistic beauty Thelma’s approach to the cosmetic beauty industry is one to be rivaled.

Unlike many hair retailers, Thelma is immersed in the beauty industry.

In addition to her degree with The University of Abuja, she is also a graduate of Helia D International Health and Beauty College and Spectrum Beauty Academy.

In Thelma’s own words, she always had a deep love and passion for enhancing beauty. Her mother owned three beauty salons enabling her to be completely immersed in the “family business” since she could crawl.

“Given that I had such early exposure and grew up in an environment dedicated to increasing beauty, it only seemed natural that I would develop an appreciation for it and gravitate towards a career that would allow me to apply my God-given talent” Armed with these skills, Thelma had the opportunity to work with an impressive variety of major corporate brands including cosmetic companies such as Estée Lauder, Lancôme, Chanel, Dior, YSL and M.A.C.

ONYC® Hair continues to grow as Thelma expands her business portfolio with innovative and profitable brand building ventures. As the number of options for beauty products continues to grow, Thelma will remain ahead of the curve and work these trends to the benefit of her loyal customers.

Also, her younger brother, US based Nigerian singer – Pardon C, is also making exploits in his chosen career; music. He recently clinched a mouth-watering ambassadorial deal with Nsquare Boutique, a leading fashion line owned by a Cameroonian.

