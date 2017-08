Joyce Jacobs is a renowned celebrity makeup artist who started her brand in 2009 and has since been making waves in Nigerian beauty industry. She is popular for fee soft and elegant looks and has worked on the set of many local and international music videos, fashion spreads and editorials. She has worked with so many notable clients such as Alek Wek, Tiwa Savage, Dolapo Oni Sijuwade, Wiz Khalifa, Wiz Kid and so much more.