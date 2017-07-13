Bella scents lifestyle launches new Parfum Collection

Luxury Interior Fragrance brand, Bella Scents Lifestyle officially launched its exclusive “Parfum Collection” at Whitespace, Ikoyi for lovers of exquisite home fragrances.

The Parfum Collection redefines the idea of home fragrances with the birth of 12 luxurious scents that exude simplicity, elegance, craftsmanship and design at the heart of each piece.

“The Bella Scents Lifestyle brand highlights its true meaning, which are both “beautiful” and “consecrated by God”, the combination of the two elements represent the essence of the Parfum Collection. Every step from start to finish allows me to tell the unique story about each scent, giving fragrance lovers a bespoke Bella Scents experience.”– Ms. Ebi Aikhomu, Founder Bella Scents Lifestyle

Guests were taken on a journey into Ms Ebi Aikhomu’s world of luxurious fragrances through exotic scent notes featured from the Parfum Collection at the launch event.

