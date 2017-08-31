Bebe Omagbemi

By
-
0
Bebe
Bebe Omagbemi popularly known as Bibyonce who is known for her elegant and simple yet dramatic make up looks she has graced the face of so many Nigerian celebrities such as Tonto Dikeh, Daniella Okeke, Rita Dominic, Adesua Etomi and so much more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply