Fashion industry in Nigeria have grown immensely-Rotimi Nwosa, CEO Ashikó clothing

By Mutiat Alli

With several trends when it comes to fashion be it bespoke or urban wears; the Nigerian Fashion industry have indeed grown well in all corners; this was an assertion made by the Rotimi Nwosa, CEO, Ashikó clothing, an urban street wears that prides itself with quality and standard.

Rotimi disclosed this during a media lark he held recently that gone are those days when the fashion industry in Nigeria was not dully recognized but currently the Nigerian fashion Industry is recognized and appreciate all over the world and as such have given birth to lots of international fashion collaborations where our own Nigerian made outfit is been showcased on runways.

On the name Ashikó, Rotimi noted that he wanted something unique that expresses his persona. He said ‘ I wanted something different ,that’s expresses my person so it’s name coined from the Yoruba word (asiko) which means time but I wanted to give it a different spelling and meaning,for me Ashikó represents Time being of the essence”

Ashikó street wear was officially launched in 2020 and have set standard to look into the problem of customer service in other to be distinctive