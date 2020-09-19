Fashion enthusiast, Noble Igwe seals deal with ‘Wear It All Luxury’

By Mutiat Alli

Popular fashion enthusiast, Noble Igwe, has clinched yet another ambassadorial deal with ‘Wear It All Luxury,’ where he was named the social media influencer of the top brand.

Announcing the deal, CEO of the brand, Sodiq Babatunde Rufai through a statement made available that the choice of Noble Igwe as the new face of the luxury brand is as a result of his good fashion sense and reputable character.

Rufai said ‘ We look forward to getting great value for this collaboration and an increase business growth for Wear It All Luxury and most importantly further positioning the brand in the face of the global world at large.

With over 10years of existence in the fashion business; Wear It All’ boast of quality unisex outfits and house to many top entertainment and sport personalities.

Expressing his delight as the new face of the luxury brand, Noble expressed gratitude to the management of Wear it All Luxury for their considerations and believe in his personality.

“I am very grateful to be working with the Wear it All brand as its Ambassador. “I am looking forward to making vital and profitable changes, and bringing my personality to miss with your brand, so to achieve an amazing result.

“Thank you for the opportunity you have given to me to work with you. I promise to bring my best forward, to do my very best to promote your service, and put in all efforts to ensure people accept you as their number one boutique in Lagos and Nigeria.

“I look forward to an amazing working experience with you. Thank you,” he said.