A National Leader of Afenifere, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

Afenifere Publicity Secretary in Ekiti state, Chief Abiodun Akin-Fasae, who spoke on behalf of Fasanmi, said that the president’s victory was a good development for Nigerians and democracy.

Fasanmi paid tribute to the judiciary “for painstakingly going through the details of the petition without bothering whose ox was gored.”

He advised all stakeholders to come together and work for the progress of the country, saying “there is opportunity for everyone at all times to contribute to its development.”

In his own reaction, the Chairman of the Buhari Campaign Organisation in the 2019 general elections, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, urged Atiku to accept the judgment in good faith and not heighten tension in the country.

Former Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti state House of Assembly, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, hailed the judgment, saying the outcome would enable the president serve the nation more than ever before.

Also commenting, the Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, commended the judiciary over the judgment, stressing that it would end all distractions and allow the president focus on governance.

Sen. Bamidele, said the comprehensive nature of the judgment has shown that there is hope in the nation’s judiciary.

A lawyer, Foluso Olawale, however, disagreed with an aspect of the judgment which declared Buhari as not only qualified, but eminently qualified academically to contest the election.

He also objected to the pronouncement of the tribunal to the effect that there is no provision for electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act and electoral guidelines. (NAN)