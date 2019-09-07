The Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa, Alhaji Garba Mohammed, said his command would soon deploy Agro Rangers to flash points in the state to tackle farmers and herdsmen clashes.

Muhammad stated this on Friday in Gumel when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gumel, Alhaji Ahmed Sani.

He said 30 personnel of the command had already been trained as agro rangers while others would undergo the same training in batches.

Muhammad said when the rangers were deployed to the field,they would also combat cattle rustling.

The commandant said he was in the palace to solicit for the cooperation of the Emir in crime management and control.

Responding, Sani assured the commandant of the emirate council’s support and cooperation.

Represented by the Dallatun Gumel, Alhaji Ayuba Muhammad, the emir commended the NSCDC for its role in the maintenance of law and order in the state.(NAN)