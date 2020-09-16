Farmer’s son Yoshihide Suga named Japan prime minister

Former prime minister Abe, resigned because of ill health making his chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga succeed him with the hope to launch his own cabinet later Wednesday.

Yoshihide Suga was elected by Japan’s parliament to be prime minister on Wednesday, replacing long-serving leader Shinzo Abe with his right-hand man.

The self made politician farmer’s son promised to serve the interests of ordinary people and rural communities, Daily Times understands.

Meanwhile former prime minister Abe told reporters at the prime minister’s office before heading into his final cabinet meeting that he was proud of himself.

He said, “I devoted my body and soul for the economic recovery and diplomacy to protect Japan’s national interest every single day since we returned to power,”

“During this time, I was able to tackle various challenges together with the people, and I’m proud of myself.”