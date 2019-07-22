Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The President of Fulani socio-cultural association known as Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, has‎ said that feuds between farmers and herdsmen is been fuelled by some politicians.

Bodejo, who stated this in an interview with journalists at the weekend in Bauchi, said “‎but unlike before that these feuds happen and it is resolved immediately. Politicians now use it as ways of causing disaffection between Fulani race and other tribes”.

He insisted that the farmers and herders fracas is been politicised and recalled that the misunderstandings between the two groups are that of age long that has the traditional ways of resolving them.

According to him, even act of kidnapping and armed robbery shown in videos via social media are all drama to portray Fulani black.

He said: “You will see someone using pictures taken from accident scenes and before you know, post it on social media claiming Fulani herdsmen are responsible for the killings, it’s unfortunate”.

Bodejo said that kinsmen did not bear any arms of any form except the traditional sticks they were known for.

Bodejo said labelling Fulani as criminals in the country was been instigated by some politicians and enemies of Fulani to blackmail the tribe and to cause unnecessary confusion and disaffection.

On the issue of Ruga, the Miyetti Allah leader also faulted northern governments at all levels for been insensitive to the plights of Fulani herdsmen in the country.

“The Nigerian government has been insensitive to the plights of Fulani herdsmen across the country in-spite contributing immensely to the nation’s economy,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government to revive the existing grazing reserves across the country as according to him there is national and international cattle routes across the country that have been taken away by modern roads.

Badejo, who said those cattle routes rightly belong to his people, said: “I agree that cattle rearing is a personal business, but government must look for ways of easing business for these herders.

“If government can disburse billions of naira as loans to petty traders across the country which are personal business, then it should also look at what they can do to assist Fulani herders in their cattle rearing business. It is a business that governments at all levels must support them to do at ease.”

Bodejo, who said Fulani are educated and have produced leaders in Nigeria maintained that majority of the northern governors, ministers and emirs are sons and daughters of Fulani and they need to protect them and provide them with required essential social services that will aid them to live happily.

While commending the Jigawa State government for doing more to assist the Fulani, Badejo however, challenged all northern governors to create grazing reserves in their respective states.