Farmers/Headers clashes in Nigeria — Daily Times Nigeria

For his latest remarks on the Farmers/Headers disputes in Nigeria, Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammad has blamed his counterpart of the Benue State, Samuel Ortom, saying it is uncalled for.

This was made known by Governor Bala Mohammed at an award presentation arranged by representatives of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the state, where he was given the Best Media Supportive Governor In The Country award.

In certain areas of the world, the resurgence of the Farmers/Headers clashes is one of the burning issues impacting the nation’s stability and unity, with politicians sharing their views about how to resolve the problem at different levels.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed attributes to the previous decisions taken by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom the worsening of the Fulani/Herdsmen crisis.

Governor Bala Muhammad said that every person in every part of the world has the right to live.

He states that a certain group does not belong to Nigeria.

Bala Mohammed expressed his perspective on why the Fulani bear weapons.

Bauchi State maintains peace and harmonious ties with the numerous ethnoreligious groups residing in the state, according to the Governor, hence the need for others to follow suit, for the maintenance of peace in the region.

Though thanking Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong for taking the right solution to Jos’s Farmers/Herders clashes, Bala Mohammed urged other politicians to imitate his outstanding style of leadership. He also stressed the need for journalists to ensure their regular reportage is professional.