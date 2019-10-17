Tudunwada ( Nasarawa) – Food vendors on Wednesday in Tudunwada ( Nasarawa) made brisk gains as farmers and agricultural stakeholders gather from across the country for the 11th Agricultural Show and Exhibition, to mark the 2019 World Food Day.

The besides food vendors, hawkers and dealers in wares, electronics and various food items were seen attending to customers.

Mrs Cordelia Okungbowa a food vendor, who said she had been attending the show since 2017, said the 2019 edition was well attended.

She said the patronage was equally higher than previous years.

She said, “I have been coming here for the past three years but this year’s patronage is better because of increased attendance.”

Mr Lazarus Danladi, a water vendor said he was happy because of the high patronage.

Danladi, who said it was his first time, said he would love to attend 20202 event.

The Chairman Trouser Association in Nyanya, Mr Umar Usman, said he had been attending the show for the past three days and was happy with the 2019 show.

Meanwhile, exhibitors from different parts of the country have commended the organisers of the show.

They expressed optimism that their various states would win the 2019 exhibition award.

All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Imo State Chapter, said it was prepared to take the first position in 2019 exhibition competition.

Mrs Ijeoma Nwachukwu, the Woman Leader of the chapter, said, “Imo farmers are good farmers. Last year we came second and this year we are prepared to take the first position.

“Last year we came second in exhibition and processing and this year we have done the needful and this year we are taking the prize to our Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.”

Mr Nnalue Kingsley from Grafil Farms, Anambra State, said “we came from Anambra for the Agric exhibition.

“We are into agric export. We export vegetable, cassava, snail and other food commodities.

“We are impressed with this development and we hope it will be sustained. It shows that the President is working the talk on the diversification effort. Today youths are going into agriculture because of the potential.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that security in and around the exhibition ground is tight as security operatives are seen in strategic locations to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Also, traditional rulers and dignitaries graced the occasion, while dance troupes were on hand to entertain guests.

The 2019 Agriculture Show, which is the 11th edition of the show, is to commemorate the 2019 World Food Day, with the theme:Our Actions are our Future. Healthy Diets for A #ZeroHunger”.

The event which is the brain child of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu(APC-Nasarawa), had it’s first edition in 2007.(NAN)