Alabata area of Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State ,yesterday Sunday July 14th.

According to reports, Showemimo was on his way back home from his farm when he was attacked by the suspected herdsmen who reportedly stabbed him in the neck and left him to die in the pool of his blood.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the Olu of Alabata, Chief Sanusi Waheed, in an interview with Punch, said the herdsmen had crossed their boundaries.

“The Fulani have crossed their boundaries and we can’t condone their excesses anymore, there is a need for an urgent intervention of the government in the Fulani/herdsmen problems in this community and country.

We would do all within our powers in communicating our plight to the government” he said