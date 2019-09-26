The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation has pledged to extend support to conflict-affected rice producers, dwelling in different local government areas of Borno state.

The organization, which disclosed this in a report on Monday, said the support is geared towards promoting community ownership and asset protection.

According to Suffyan Koroma, FAO Representative in Nigeria, ‘’Efficient agriculture value chains system, enables rural dwellers to be actors beyond farms, which in turn becomes a catalyst for resilience building in rural areas.’’

The report stated that in Borno, the capacity of conflict-affected populations to restart their livelihoods and withstand future shocks is enhanced if they are empowered to play profitable roles in agriculture value chains.

In as much as the Nigerian government is making efforts to restore calm across the region, FAO stated that its objective is to support vulnerable smallholders for self-reliance.

‘’FAO is implementing this assistance as part of a European Union Trust Fund (EUTF) support targeting smallholders and agro-preneurs in Borno with capacity development programs, start-up kits and access to finance opportunities,’’ the report noted.

The support to value chains progarmme in Borno, has already started in Jere Bowl, an irrigated land mass formed by the flow of the Ngadda River in Jere LGA, Borno state.

The organization stated that in communities like Zabarmari and Gongulong located in the Jere Bowl, farmers plant rice on very large scales twice a year during both rainy and dry seasons, resulting to villagers, especially women, earning a living along the rice production value chain, working as parboilers, millers, and marketers.

However, the competitive advantage of rural actors in the value chain is attenuated by challenges such as, the absence of mechanization, poor knowledge of modern rice processing and a decade-long regional armed conflict, which has dislodged farmers from their communities and worsened food security conditions.

One of the beneficiaries, a 50-year-old rice processor in Jere LGA, Falmata Mustapha, decried the effects of the crises on the business, adding that ‘’the crises have made business harder and patronage poor.’’

Speaking on the old method of rice processing, ‘Wufatu,’ Mustapha shared that she uses at least 200 liters of water and about 1 000 naira worth of firewood to process 50 kilogram of rice, making the process environmentally unsustainable and expensive.

She said, ‘’wufatu is a common practice among rural rice processors in Jere. Rice paddy is boiled for twenty-four hours, sun-dried for three days and milled to remove the bran layer and husk. It is a cumbersome and resource-consuming process.

‘’Wufatu also subjects women to health hazards as they constantly monitor the boiling paddy, exposing them to firewood smoke. If I process a lot of rice, I usually have to treat cough,’’ she explained.

However, appreciating the new method of rice processing shared by FAO during a training for eighty women and twenty men from Gongulong and Zabarmari in May 2019, Mustatapha said, ‘’the new method is very different. I am amazed because it makes rice parboiling easy.’’

‘’rice paddy is washed three times after harvest, soaked in lukewarm water for eighteen hours under room temperature and steamed for thirty minutes,’’ she added.

FAO’s support to value chains in Borno will be extended to other LGAs, considering historically valued crops in each LGA.

Rice consumption in Nigeria peaked at around seven million tonnes in 2018, hence, Africa’s largest consumer.

