Popular actress, Toyin Abraham has received a gift of 1 Million Naira from her fans all over the world, as she celebrates her birthday today.

The gift which came as a surprise made the actress emotional as she could not contain the excitement, while her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi pacified her.

One of her friends, with Instagram handle, Remmys world, who was part of those that planned the surprise, took to Instagram saying that, hiding the surprise from her initially was so difficult, but he is grateful it later played well at the end of the day.

According to him,”We ain’t playing at all!!! It’s World best day …Hiding this from her was soo difficult but we did it fam ❤️❤️😍😍 #TOYINTITANS NOTE: WE DID THIS ON BEHALF OF Y’all 🕊🕊🕊🕊

Recall that Toyin Abraham who just recently got married to fellow actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, had a baby boy who they named Ireoluwa in August 2019.