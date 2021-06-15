Fani-Kayode: The most serious security threat is open grazing

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation has warned that practice of open grazing could explode Nigeria if not addressed.

The former minister said this on Tuesday while describing the practice of open grazing as the biggest threat to national security.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari in an interview on Arise TV had instructed Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to start the process of recovering land from persons who had converted cattle grazing routes for their personal use.

This did not go down well with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State who kicked against the practice of open grazing.

Akeredolu noted that cattle grazing routes do not reflect the demands of a 21st-century state as things have changed.

On his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode wrote: “The practice of open grazing & the propostion & insistence of the usage of so-called “cattle routes” throughout the country is the biggest threat to national security in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: ‘Nigeria loses over N100bn yearly in tax-related…

If we do not put a stop to both it is only a question of time before the entire country explodes.’

Fani-Kayode lamented that the act of superseding right of cows above humans is barbaric and had no basis in decency.

“The suggestion that the right of cows supercedes the rights of human beings is absurd and has no basis in rationality, decency or logic.

“More importantly it has no place in the 21st century. It is a barbaric and primitive logic espoused only by those who belong to another world,” his tweet read.