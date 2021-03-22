Fani-Kayode ‘sheds light’ on Fulani group claiming responsibility for attack on Ortom

Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the attack on Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, which was alleged by a group called Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM).

On Monday, Fani-Kayode took to Twitter to claim that the group has foreign backers who want to destabilize Nigeria.

He urged the Nigerian government to close down FUNAM in Nigeria, declare it a terrorist organization, and arrest all of the group’s members, relatives, and associates.

They engage in joint operations with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in West Africa, which shares intelligence.

“FUNAM, who claimed responsibility for the attack on and attempted assassination of Governor Ortom of Benue State, is a foreign-based, foreign-sponsored, and foreign-manned counterintelligence operation whose sole purpose is to destabilize and destroy Nigeria,” he wrote in a tweet.

“They have a close relationship with ISIS West Africa, and they frequently share intelligence and collaborate on joint operations with them.

Though they have a few local allies, they primarily represent foreign Fulani terrorists and their international supporters who want to destabilize Nigeria, drive us into civil war, and kill one another so that they can come in full force and pick up the pieces.

“They are cancerous tumors that must be removed from our political body. This terrorist organization’s attempt to assassinate a sitting Governor elevates the situation to a new level.

Before they push us into an avoidable and horrible full-scale civil war, the Federal Government must shut down FUNAM in Nigeria, declare them a terrorist organization, and arrest or remove all of their members, friends, and associates.

“The only other terrorist organization with the audacity to try to assassinate a governor is Boko Haram, which attempted to assassinate Governor Zulum of Borno state. FUNAM must be considered and handled in the same way that Boko Haram is, and the Nigerian military and government must use all of their resources to combat them. Murdering innocent people has no place in a civilized society, and those who terrorize our people must be completely destroyed.”

Meanwhile, the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM), a militant group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group, in a report by an online news platform, said in a statement signed by one Umar Amir Shehu that they attacked Ortom in an action carried out on behalf of millions of Fulani people in 15 countries.

“Our attention has been drawn to media reports today speculating about who attacked the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

“Yes. Yes, We did. The Fulani Nationality Movement, ( FUNAM) carried out the attack. We have genuine reasons. We acted on behalf of millions of Fulani people in 15 countries.

“It’s a case of vengeance against an infidel who has used his time and money, deployed in destroying the Fulani values and inheritance.

“Our courageous fighters carried out this historic attack to send a great message to Ortom and his collaborators: Wherever you are, once you are against Fulani long term interest, we shall get you down. This is a clear warning. We hope those who take us for granted will get the indisputable message.

“Our intention is unequivocal: TO KILL HIM. That mission will one day be fulfilled and very soon too.

“Eleven of FUNAM operatives were involved in the attack. Orton escaped today because of a slight technical communication error. Next time, he will not be lucky. We can assure him and his supporters.

“Ortom has been leading the campaign against Fulani interests in the North. We have our operatives in all southern states. Each will face our sword soon.

“We warn collaborators working against Fulani people across Nigeria: WE SHALL GET YOU irrespective of your hidden place.

“We state clearly, any state or individual that opposes RUGA will be confronted. Any State or individual that opposes ranching, we shall get you. Speak against ranching and RUGA even on the internet: Our Noiseless fighters shall find and fix you.

“In the next few months, FUNAM will carry out attacks on strategic human and material assets of States and Non-State groups or individuals known for their anti-Fulani campaigns.

“We shall hunt you down in your houses, in your workplaces, in your car, in your streets. It’s a matter of time.”