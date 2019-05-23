Fani-Kayode reacts to ban on licenced weapon

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the executive order signed by President Muhammadu Buhari to remove, revoke and banish all firearm or shotgun certificate or license in Nigeria.

The president had days after the Niger Delta Militants threatened to declare Niger Delta Republic on 1st, signed an executive order to remove, revoke, banish all firearm or shotgun certificate or license in Nigeria.

The order takes effect from June 1st, the day the Niger Delta Militants threatened to declare their Republic.

With this, nobody in Nigeria is allowed to carry prohibited or licensed weapon in the country.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development on his official twitter handle ‘’@realFFK’’, the former minister twitted, ‘’Again I ask what type of Federal Government is this?

‘’I once opposed those who said Buhari had an Islamisation and Fulanisation agenda but now l know Buhari wants to lslamise and Fulanise Nigeria”.

‘’Secondly why is it that all of a sudden the FG has banned all licensed weapons whilst the Fulani terrorists and herdsmen are still going around with their AK47’s’’?

Though it is not clear whether the order was targeted at the Militants, it appears that the order is a blanket one, which will automatically make their activities difficult.