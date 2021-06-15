Fani-Kayode Reacts As Army Begs Boko Haram, ISWAP For Reconciliation

Fani-Kayode has reacted to reports of the Nigerian Army begging Boko Haram and ISWAP Terrorists for reconciliation.

News Online reports that Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, says he’s still in shock by the Nigerian Army’s decision to demand reconciliation with members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

Recall that the army had called on the terrorists to put down their weapons and embrace peace, saying an end to the war was in sight.

The call for reconciliation was made by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulwahad Eyitayo at a party organised for journalists by the Army in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Sunday.

Eyitayo said that no one, including the military, was happy with the bloodshed, calling on the remnants of the terrorist organization to take advantage of the amnesty and repent without further delay.

Eyitayo said, “We are not here for bloodletting, no one is happy that people are dying. Some of them (the insurgents) listen to the media, so it is good for us to appeal to them through the media to avoid violence, come forward to ask for forgiveness and reconciliation,” he said.

And reacting, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain wonders when the army began begging terrorists for reconciliation.

“Nigerian Army BEGS Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists for reconciliation.

“Since when has the Nigerian Army resorted to begging murderers, killers and terrorists? How are the mighty fallen!” he tweeted.