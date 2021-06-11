Fani-Kayode Knocks Okotie For Insulting TB Joshua

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed the senior pastor of the Household of God Church, Chris Okotie, for insulting the late Prophet T.B Joshua.

Days after Joshua who is the founder of the Synagogue Church of Nation died last Sunday, June 6, Okotie shared a cryptic post many interpreted to be an attack on TB Joshua’s memory.

A part of his post read: ‘‘The wizard at Endor who assumed the title Emmanuel, has been consumed by divine indignation. And now his disciples bewail his ignominious exit.”

Joshua during his lifetime used the name ”Emmanuel” before himself and members of his church began any communication during their church services.

Naija News understands that Okotie and Joshua were never best of friends as the former had always suspected the latter’s source of power.

Okotie had even come out in public to question Joshua’s authenticity as a man of God.

In a statement shared on his social media handle on Friday, Fani-Kayode slammed Okotie for speaking ill of the late clergyman.

The former minister also described Okotie as a coward, wizard, fake pastor, and magician.