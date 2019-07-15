By Our reporter

Fani Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, has said he will stand by the embattled Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo until he is proven guilty.

He was reacting to the raging controversy over allegations by Busola Dakolo that the pastor raped her twice when she was a member of his church 20 years ago at the age of 16.

In a statement, Fani-Kayode said he worshipped at COZA from time to time and that his wife, Precious is a full-time member while his son, Aragorn was dedicated to the Lord in that Church three years ago.

Busola, wife of gospel music sensation, Timi Dakolo accused pastor Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was still 16 years old in 1999, an allegation the pastor denied, saying he has never raped in his life.

Fatoyinbo later stepped aside as pastor of the church following public outcry and protests over the allegation.