Fani-Kayode blasts Northerners, “Nigerians who listen to Gumi are under a spell”

Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Minister of Aviation, has slammed Nigerians, especially Fulanis and Hausas (Northerners).

He claims that the Northerners will not target Sheikh Gumi, but will target those who speak out against the evil in Nigeria, such as Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

Gumi’s disgusting comments on national television prompted Fani-statement. Kayode’s

Instead of slamming Gumi’s statements, he noticed how Northerners backed him up.

READ ALSO: Islamic cleric tells Muslims, if bandits kill you, you are going straight to ‘Paradise’

He then took to his Twitter to say that they (Northerners) are under a spell and likely bewitched.

He wrote: “I am convinced that Nigerians are under a spell. They listen to people like Gumi & they are intimidated & mesmerized.

They dare not challenge them. Instead, they save their harsh words for those that stand up against evil. O Nigerians who has bewitched thee? Is it cow meat?