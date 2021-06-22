Fani-Kayode Blasts Gumi: Defender of child-abductors, hell fire awaits you

The Minister of Aviation under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called out Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, for asking the Federal Government to stop killing bandits.

The Islamic cleric in an interview with Punch on Monday had urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to stop killing bandits, insisting that they are also victims.

Gumi further stated that no school in the North West will be free from attacks until the government negotiates with the bandits.

The former minister in his reaction to the statement of the Islamic cleric described him as a heartless defender of child abductors, a dark and wicked soul.

Fani-Kayode in a post on Twitter wrote, “Just listen to this heartless defender of child-abductors and cold-blooded killers. He is a dark and wicked soul, a callous Philistine and an unrepentant barbarian.”

“Every bloodthirsty terrorist and Janjaweed bandit should be brought to justice, exterminated and sent to hell.”

“Those that speak for them, defend them and attempt to rationalize or justify their barbaric actions like this unconscionable and evil creature deserve worse. Hell-fire awaits you,” he added.