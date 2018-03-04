Family at war over inheritance, property

Peace seems to be lost in a family of three, a mother and her two children over who to inherit her property between her son and daughter.

A septuagenarian, Mrs. Silveria Abiola Akinbo has refused the advice for her to disinherit her only daughter, Mrs Magdalene Olajide Akinbo so that the son, Engr. Adebambo Akinbo can take over.

According to the septugenarian, her desire for peace between her two children now and after her demise is the reason for such resolution.

She noted that there was a time her son, Engr. Akinbo persuaded her to disown her daughter so that he will own her estates.

According to Silveria Akinbo who now resides with her daughter in Alimosho area of Lagos, Engr. Akinbo once took her to a court on the Island and coerced her to sign documents against her daughter and prepare a will just in his favour, a development she said proved how cruel and greedy her son can be.

Her decision to change her mind over the signed document came when she went to spend some time in her son’s house and the wife maltreated her in such a cruel manner.

Sequel to this realization, Mama Akinbo revealed that she decided to share her property between Magdalene and Adebambo.

While she willed her property on 37A,Sijuade Street , off Odo-Olowu Street, Ijesha Surulere, Lagos to Engr. Adebambo, the house on 204 Ijesha Road, besides Access Bank, by Ijesha Market, Surulere, Lagos was apportioned to Magdalene Olajide Akinbo.

According to Mama Akinbo, Magdalene had been the one taking care of her at old age after Adebambo and wife rejected her.

Mama Silveria Abiola Akinbo further revealed that Magdalene had been caring and loving, hence her choice to be with her. She also stressed that she had to vacate her Ijesha residence owing to the fear that Adebambo might come and forcefully take her and impress on her to do wrong things to her daughter Magdalene.

In an affidavit sworn and signed at the magistrate court in Mushin on 22nd December , 2017, Mama further established that apart from the will she initially signed for his son which she has consciously changed, she has never done any other document on behalf of the son Engr. Adebambo Akinbo.

She also stated that she never gave written or verbal charge to Engr. Adebambo Akinbo to obtain any certificate of occupancy for her property; noting that the only will she did and recognizes is that of 30th November, 2014.

Mama stressed that she has been residing with Magdalene since 30th November, 2013 till date; that she did not sign any deed of assignment or deed of gift, or any other document for her son.

Sequel to Engr. Akinbo’s desperate and covert plots to abduct Mama Akinbo and fraudulently obtain documents on Mama’s property from the state authorities, as well his threatening tendencies that now scare mama and her daughter, she petitioned the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos State notifying the police authorities of Engr. Akibo’s sinister moves, particularly his attempts to force her to change the signature of her salary account to his own and his frantic efforts to steal her property documents out of sheer aggrandizement.

In the same vein, Mama Silveria Akinbo who worked as senior Data Processing Officer with the Nigeria Ports Authority until she retired after 35 years in service equally conveyed another petition to the Director of Land Regularisation, Lagos State Government Land Bureau, Alausa to alert him of the attempts of Engr. Akinbo’s strange and fraudulent moves; emphasizing that no one should grant him a Certificate of Occupancy and or the executive governor’s consent over her property.

She also expressed fear that Engr. Adebambo Akinbo (her son) had already forged documents on her property situate at 37A, Sijuade Street, Off Odolowu, Ijeshatedo, Lagos State.

Mama highlighted that her fear of Engr. Akinbo heightened when he vowed to sell off her Ijesha road property to a bank or oil merchant even when he knows that his grandmother was buried there.

Speaking on the development, Magdalene Olajide Akinbo stressed that her position is that her elder brother Engr. Akinbo has displayed disgusting greed, cruelty and selfishness over time. She noted that apart from usurping everything from their father’s side, Engr. Akinbo is hell bent on confiscating or possessing everything also from mama’s angle.

She also noted that any person with such disposition can kill. Magdalene proceeded to affirm that they (mama and her) had to run away from the places that Engr. Akinbo could trace them for safety reasons.

She said that their running away was occasioned by threatening and covert moves by Engr. Akinbo whom she described as very influential.

On what she wants her brother to know, Magdalene stressed that her sincere advise for him is that he should desist from greed and unnecessary desperation so that peace would reign in the family.

All efforts to reach Engr. Akinbo on phone for his own side of the story as at the time of filing this report proved abortive as his phone rang out.