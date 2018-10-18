Family seeks independent probe, prosecution of police over Akapson’s murder

The family of late Miss Anita Akapson who was allegedly murdered by a Police officer on Saturday, has demanded an independent prosecutor to prosecute the four police officers involved in the killing of their daughter.

The family expressed their distrust in the police force to handle the matter without sentiments.

Addressing the press in Abuja on Tuesday, the Lawyer representing the family, Kayode Ajulo said they needed to give clarity to the mischief and lies being peddled by the Nigerian police and to demand justice, also call for a reform of the police force in our country.

Mr Ajulo who spoke on behalf of the family of former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, said “While we appreciate that the Inspector-General has ordered the detention of the officer in question, we however demand to know the identity of the officers for transparency of the judicial process”.

“We also demand for an independent prosecutor to handle the prosecution of the officers.

“History has shown that the police can go to any length to protect their own and this may not be different”, he added.

He said the autopsy carried on the body of the deceased showed that the late Anita was shot at close range as the bullet ruptured some organs around her abdomen, and existed from the back.

Adding that it wasn’t a case of mistaking the deceased’s car for armed robbers’ as being peddled by the Police,Mr Ajulo said the family wondered if the ordinary Nigerian citizen was safe.

He said “when those paid to protect the populace kill and murder them at any perceived altercation, which was not the case in the event that led to the killing of the late Miss Akpason, it is worrisome and tragic”.

“The spotlight should be centred on how it has become a near norm by those paid to protect Nigerians to kill them at the slightest opportunity.

“What this means is that we are not all safe because the officers of the police force can murder us at the slightest pretence that there was an altercation, even as there was none as in the case of Miss Anita Akapson”.

“It’s is high time the police has a template for the engagement of its officer with the civil populace”, he stated.

The family said they are ready to go to any length to get justice for their daughter while also appealing that the matter should not be swept under the carpet.

They also await conclusion from police investigations, before the next necessary action would be taken.

Late Anita Akapson 31, the daughter of Former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, recently returned from the United Kingdom, upon completion of her studies, worked with National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

She died at a hospital in Gwarinpa after being shot by a superintendent of police in the company of 3 other officers, last Saturday.