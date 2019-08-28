The family of a missing South Africa-based Nigerian businessman, Taiwo Aderinola Alli, has appealed to the federal government to prevail on the South African government to locate their brother.

Twin brother of Taiwo, Kehinde Alli, said his brother went missing on April 6 in Pretoria and has not been seen since then.

He said in a statement in Lagos that prior to his disappearance, Taiwo, 47, owned an automobile sales business called Bounce Express Motors and was married to a South African, Mrs. Jemina Alli with a daughter.

“Taiwo was last seen by his wife on the morning of April 6, when he left their house for Tshwane District Hospital, Pretoria to seek medical attention.

“He never arrived at the hospital nor returned home and has not been seen since then,’’ Kehinde said.

According to him, the case was reported to the Sinoville Police Station in Pretoria on April 9 by his family.

“The family has also reported the case to the Nigerian mission in South Africa, office of the senior special assistant to the President on foreign affairs and Diaspora in Abuja and the South African high commission in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Taiwo`s twin brother also said that the incident has put his family in great distress and pain.

“While we continue to trust God for the safety of our brother, we daily suffer psychological trauma and torment wondering what could have happened to him.

“We count on your diplomatic intervention, network and deployment of necessary resources to locate and reunite missing Taiwo Aderinola Alli with his family,” Kehinde said.