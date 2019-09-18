A member of the family of the late Mohammed Bayero, village head of Kadunu, who was killed by gunmen, has given an account of how the traditional ruler was murdered.

Bayero, who was the village head of Kadunu Village in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state, was assassinated on September 15 at his residence.

The family member, Mr. Inusa Yaktol, said on Wednesday that the gunmen gained entry to the late traditional ruler’s residence around 8 p.m. of September 15.

“Late Bayero was sitting in his parlour watching television along with his little children around 8 p.m, when the assassins gained entry to his residence.

“At their (assassins’) arrival, the children left for their rooms to allow him (Bayero) to attend to them. The children thought that they (assassins) were genuine visitors not knowing that they had an evil intention.

“Just after they (children) left, the assassins shot their father right in the chest at close range killing him instantly. The killers didn’t take anything nor harm any family member, only a neighbour, who rushed out on hearing the sounds of gun shots,” he said.

Yaktol explained that two of the neighbours had rushed out of their houses, but were shot at by the assassins, who hit one of them on his legs as they (killers) fled the area.

According to him, the village head died instantly during the attack, while the wounded neighbour is being attended to at a hospital and is responding to treatment.

Chairman, Mangu Local Government, Mr. Lawrence Danat, who visited and sympathised with the wounded neighbour on his hospital bed, pledged to foot his medical bills.

Danat assured that security operatives were on the trail of the assassins to bring them to book to serve as deterrent to other criminals in the society.