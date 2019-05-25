Falz to Host Over 6,000 Fans at ‘The Falz Experience II’

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Internationally-acclaimed Nigerian entertainer Falz has announced he’s hosting the second edition of his headline concert, The Falz Experience.



The live concert will feature performances by Falz with support from friends of the artiste to the delight of over 6,000 fans at Eko Convention Center on June 8, 2019.



With early bird tickets already sold out, it is expected that the show will surpass the record-breaking 100 million views recording by the debut edition in 2017.



The maiden edition of the show, which reportedly gulped a whooping sum of N300 million, elevated the concert experience in Nigeria and the follow-up edition promises to be even more groundbreaking.



Fans will be able to guess what the two-time AMVCA winner will do at the show by using the hashtag #WhatWillFalzDo.

From predicting the songs that will be played to which version of Falz that will be showcased, Falz is putting the power in the hands of the fans to predict the concert.



Premier creative collective, Livespot, will be producing The Falz Experience for the second time in a row which should come as exciting news for the fans.

Livespot became a household name after brilliantly producing Darey’s “Love Like A Movie” concert series.

They brought the same energy and level of creativity to Falz’s debut concert and we can only imagine that they’ll exceed expectations once more this year.