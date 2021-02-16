False military officers with 234 kg of illegal drugs intercepted by NDLEA — Daily Times Nigeria

Two alleged bogus military officers with a total of 394 packed packages of illegal drugs hidden in various parts of a truck were seized by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

In an Agency Release, the alleged fake military officers, Mohammed Nura and Abubakar Dahiru, were apprehended on Monday 15 February 2021 by diligent operatives of the Kogi State Command of the NDLEA along the Okene-Lokoja Expressway.

The VIP version of the Hilux Jeep was properly searched during which 394 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa were found in separate compartments of the car, according to Commander, Kogi State Command of the anti-drug agency, Adewunmi Alfred.

He continued that, pending further inquiries, the car was impounded, the illegal drugs confiscated and the suspects arrested.