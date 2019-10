Rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has urged religious leaders and all Nigerians to join the federal government in ridding the country of corruption.

He also called for total and equal justice for all Nigerians, saying such will ensure peace and national integration in the country.

Falana, who noted that government alone cannot win the war against corruption without the support of Nigerians, said there is the need for religious leaders to always encourage their followers and member to be upright and make integrity their watchword.

The renowned Lagos lawyer spoke at the international headquarters of the Word Bible Church, Lagos, during the 30th anniversary of the church and the calling of the founder, Prophet Julius Babatunde Kumoluyi.

Falana, who described Prophet Kumoluyi as a true man of God, commended his commitment to the work of God and humanity, stated that “we must not leave the fight against corruption to the government alone because it is a challenge to all of us in this country.

“As a people, we must ensure that we eradicate miracle centres, where school children come out with miraculous results when they cannot write their own names correctly. Christian, Muslim parents and even the traditionalists should not buy marks for their children and wards so that they can struggle in life on their own and make it.

“Religious leaders must encourage their members to work, pray and be productive so that they can be real men and women of God indeed.”

Lamenting the illegal arrest and detention in the country, Falana advised religious bodies in the country to mobilize their members who are legal practitioner to protect and defend their people against illegality.

“Our people are going through a lot of hardship. People are being arrested on the highways without any basis. Some detained for wandering, whereas the law of wandering was abolished in 1989. There is the need to challenge this.

“Also, government must be made to fund the Legal Aid Council in Nigeria so that justice can be extended to our people,” Falana asserted.

He pointed out that government must invest in justice, employment and security, saying that “the economy of the country must be made to service the people. That is the only way we can get justice in our country.

“Only the rich can access the services of lawyers and get justice as it is and it should not be so. Our government officials are to regularly travel on our roads to know about the condition of the roads and not always travel by chattered jets. We are not only talking about justice in the court, but total justice.”

On the security challenges facing the country, he advised government at all levels to invest in the people and make the economy favourable to them.