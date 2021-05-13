Falana advises Southern Governors, you are wasting your time if you expect Buhari To act

Southern Governors may be wasting their time if they expect President Muhammadu Buhari to act on their resolution, according to human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

Falana praised the governors for banning open grazing in Nigeria’s 17 southern states during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

He urged them, however, to back up their ban with a legal instrument that would allow criminals to be prosecuted.

“I’ve read through the resolutions. The governors, in my opinion, have done an excellent job. They must mobilize their northern counterparts. They must walk the talk, because if the governors expect the president to act on this bill, they might be wasting their time.

“Each of the governors will have to make enabling laws to translate the decision in the communiqué to legal instruments,” Falana said.

Falana added that the resolutions have come at the right time and “the governors have now formally joined the campaign for restructuring”.