Counsel to the convener of the #revolutionNow protest, Femi Falana SAN, is absent at the ongoing hearing of Mr Sowore Omoleye in Abuja court.

Vanguard reports that Sowore and his co-defendant, Mr Olawale Bakare are being arraigned by the Federal Government on seven charges bordering on an alleged conspiracy to commit treason, money laundering, and insulting the President, among others.

However, counsel to Sowore and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana, was unable to be in court this morning but Mr. Olumide Fusika, SAN will stand in for him.