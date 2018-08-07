Fake News: Campaign tool for opposition against Buhari’s admin – Minister

Ahead of 2019 general election, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has accused the opposition of resorting to the use of fake news as a campaign tool against the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration.

The Minister made the remarks in Abuja on Monday when he visited the corporate headquarters of the Authority Newspapers to kick-start the media tour in furtherance of the campaign against fake news, which was recently launched by the Federal Government.

He said because the administration is performing well, the political opposition believed that the best way to de-market it is by latching on to fake news to create religious and ethnic disharmony and throw the country into turmoil.