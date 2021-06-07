Fake Muslim convert nabbed by Adamawa police for defrauding member of the public

Tom Garba, Yola

Adamawa police command nabbed David Daniel Garuba an Indigene of Kebbi state who is parading himself from one Mosque to another, telling lies to attract undue sympathy thereby extorting members of the public.

David is 19 years old suspect he is generally known as Abubakar Yusuf is an indigene If Zuru local government, Kebbi State.

A statement by the police public relation officer, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje said David has been going about deceitfully telling lies to Muslims faithful in various Mosques that he converted to Islam from Christianity but was rejected and intimidated by his parents. That he is now in a melancholic situation.



Suleiman in the statement said Operatives of the Command attached to Karewa Division have arrested David through the directive of the Commissioner of police Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, psc by deploying intelligent mechanism of the Command.

According to him is to identify and immediately arrest and diligently prosecute anyone found exhibiting such tendencies of committing such offenses.

“Findings so far reveal that the suspect has been committing the offense since April 2021 in Various Mosques in Girei, Yola North, and Yola South local governments

“Meanwhile, as part of the efforts, the Command is making in tackling such Criminal activities and other related offenses, the CP said that the Command is deploying all its assets to deepen intelligence and strengthen security in the State. He further directed that the suspect be arraigned in court on completion of investigations and calls on those with such habits to desist forthwith. Ngoruje said