Again, fake lawyer nabbed at Ojo Magistrate court

Joy Anyim

The undercover operatives of Lagos State Police Command attached to Ojo Police Station, have arrested one Mr. Uche Julian Nwajiakwu, a fake lawyer for impersonation.

Nwajiaku who was arrested at Ojo Magistrate Court said he had been impersonating a lawyer since 2015.

Recall that the command had a few months back also arrested one Chris Elisha, a fake lawyer who had been practicing for 15 years.

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said the suspect claimed he fell in love with law practice when a friend of his commissioned him to act as a lawyer in order to serve his tenant a quit notice. He was handsomely rewarded after the deed and since then, there was no looking back.

Oti said, “However, luck ran out on Nwajiakwu on May 25th, 2018 while he was arguing on a bail application for his client when intelligent lawyers in the court suspected he was a laid back. The lawyers said his quackery was too obvious to be ignored.

“The police investigation into the case thus far, revealed that the suspect did not study law in any of the Nigerian universities nor anywhere else in the world. He was charged to Ojo Magistrate Court on for the offence of impersonation. ”

In view of this incident, the CP Lagos, reiterated his warning to professional bodies to properly scrutinise people professing to be members of their body.

According to Edgal,” this is one incident too many and must be checked. The CP noted that the Command had in the recent months, arrested fake medical doctors and other spurious health workers including fake journalists.