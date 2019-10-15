A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Bayelsa State led by Fala Itubo has said that the APC will win the forthcoming governorship election in the state with a very wide margin.

Itubo said in Yenagoa on Tuesday that the APC remains a strong and united party despite what he described as “the recent minor misunderstanding.”

Two factions of the APC had emerged last week following the suspension and counter-suspension of party chieftains over allegations of “gross misconduct and anti-party activities” by the rival groups after separate meetings in Yenagoa.

While one faction led by the state chairman of the APC, Jothan Amos, suspended five rival party stalwarts, the other controlled by the deputy chairman, Ogeibiri Orubebe, suspended indefinitely seven chieftains in the camp of Amos.

It is believed that Amos’ camp is loyal to the former Governor of Bayelsa State and the current Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, while Orubebe’s camp is controlled by the former Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

Itubo, who was proclaimed chairman in the resolution of their faction, said the party is going into the poll with the strong conviction that it will emerge victorious and give the people the needed change they are crying for.

He assured party members and supporters of fairness, inclusiveness and open-door policy under his leadership.

The factional chairman said a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Committee’ was being put in place to further strengthen party rules, deepen unity following “the recent family misunderstanding.”

He also said that the APC was perfecting plans to hit the grassroots with its campaign train and called on Bayelsans to guard their votes jealously.

On defections from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC, Itubo said it was a clear indication that the people were fed up with poor governance in Bayelsa, and an affirmation of the APC as the only alternative for change.