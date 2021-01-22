FACTCHECK: Pension funds, other borrowings: Separating facts from...

By Philip Shimnom Clement

A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on January 14, 2021 using his Twitter handle (@realFFK) tweeted that the federal government has borrowed N6 trillion from Nigeria’s pension fund while state governors are now planning to borrow another N17 trillion.

According to him, the federal government is also planning borrow money from dormant accounts.

His Words: “Your FG has borrowed 6 trillion naira from the Pension Fund and with the Governors now planning to borrow another 17 trillion. FG already owe pensioners 400 billion and now another 17 trillion is about to be borrowed. They also want to borrow money from dormant bank accounts.

CLAIM 1: FG has borrowed N6 trillion from pension fund

VERDICT: Misleading

On January 15th 2019, the National Pension Commission had indeed disclosed that federal government borrowed total a total of N6.16 trillion which was about 75% of the total pension assets of N8.49 trillion as at the end November 2018.

However, the Commission stated that the amount was borrowed and invested in Federal Government Securities. This is in line with the Pension Reform Act 2014 which empowers Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to manage the funds which are in the custody of pension fund custodians.

As such, it is true that the federal government had indeed borrowed pension funds totaling N6 trillion as revealed by PenCom in January 2019.

However, the said amount was not borrowed and squandered, rather it was invested in FGN securities. Conventionally, the federal government invest in securities and bonds which have a maturity period and usually accompanied with return and interests.

Also, the event is not a recent happening as it had occurred over a year ago and not recently as portrayed by the former aviation minister.

Secondly, the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed had debunked reports recently of the federal government borrowing pension funds.

In a meeting with capital market stakeholders in Lagos, Mrs. Ahmed stated that “We won’t borrow from pension fund assets. Pension funds are very sensitive, so we have to be careful”

Conclusion

Although it is true that the federal government had borrowed N6.16 trillion pension funds in 2019, the amount was invested in government securities which is permissible under the PenCom’s 2019 regulation in Investment of Pension funds which says “Pension fund assets shall only be invested in bonds, Sukuk or other debt instruments issued by eligible state/local government and corporate entities that are fully implementing the contributory scheme,” of which the federal government is one.

Also, the federal only recently confirmed that there are no plans to borrow pension funds anytime in the future.

Therefore, the claim is MISLEADING.

CLAIM 2: State governors are planning to borrow N17 trillion pension

VERDICT: False and Misleading

The claim by Mr. Kayode that the 36 stated governors are planning to borrow N17 trillion of the Pension funds is not only false but also misleading.

Findings by Daily Times shows that Nigeria’s entire pension fund and assets as sourced from the National Pension Commission stood at N11.35 trillion. As such, Nigeria’s pension funds is not even up to N17 trillion as claimed by Mr. Fani-Kayode.

Secondly, all 36 states governors cannot borrow pension funds because they are not qualified as only few states have subscribed to the new Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) which took over from the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

The National Pension Commission towards the third quarter of 2020 stated that a paltry 9 states including the Federal Capital Territory out of the 36 states in the country have to a large extent implemented the new pension scheme by turning in workers and employers pension earnings.

The details shows that only Kaduna, Ondo, Edo, Osun, Delta, Anambra, Benue, Delta, Lagos and the Federal capital territory have an active pension contribution scheme.

Also, records from the National Pension Commission shows that out of the 25 states that have pension laws in the country on the CPS, only 15 have pension boards which are;, Kogi, Bayelsa, Ogun, Rivers, Niger, Kebbi, Benue, Edo, Ondo and Ekiti.

Others are Delta, Kaduna, Osun, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory.

As such, 25 states have enacted laws on Contributory Pension Scheme but only 10 states are implementing the Scheme and remitting employer/employee pension contributions

Also, another critical component of the CPS, is the actuarial variation which only eight (8) states have concluded. The actuarial variation is key for migration from the old to the new scheme where benefits of workers are carefully calculated.

Similarly, even if these states are fully implementing the CPS are qualified to borrow pension funds, the Pension Reform Act (PRA), 2014 forbids governors to borrow pension funds.

According to Section 89, sub-section 1, Paragraph C of the Act, it states clearly that a Pension Fund Administrator PFA shall not “Apply any pension fund assets under its management by way of loans and credits or collateral for any loan taken by a holder of a retirement savings account or any person whatsoever,”

In the same vein, Subsection 6 of the 2019 Regulation on Investment of Pension Fund Assets issued by PenCom stipulates that “A PFA shall not engage in borrowing or lending of pension fund assets,”.

Therefore, the Pension Reformed Act (PRA 2014) as well as Regulation on Investment on Pension funds outlines that the only avenue pension fund assets can be invested would be through FGN/States or LGA Bonds, Corporate Debt Securities, Money Market Instruments, Infrastructure Bonds and Funds, Private Equity Funds or any other securities approved by the regulator (PenCom).

Again, Section 90, Sub-section (1) of the Pension Reformed Act gives PenCom the regulatory power to “Impose additional restrictions on investments by Pension Fund Administrators with the object of protecting the interest of beneficiaries of the Retirement Savings Accounts,”

Conclusion

The claim by Mr. Fani-Kayode that states are planning to borrow N17 trillion pension funds does not hold water as the entire pension fund assets in total is N11.35 trillion, almost N5.65 trillion less than the amount claimed. Subsequently, the Pension Reformed Act forbids PFAs from borrowing pension funds domiciled in the retirement savings account of an employee.

As such, the claim is FALSE AND MISLEADING.

CLAIM 3: Federal government plans to borrow from dormant account

Verdict: TRUE

The federal recently announced that it plans to borrow from unclaimed dividends and dormant account under. However, the action of the federal government is backed by law.

The recently signed Finance Act by President Muhammadu Buhari permits the federal government to borrow from unclaimed dividends and dormant accounts operated by financial institutions under the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.

These funds are made available as special debts being owed by the federal government via respective stakeholders and dormant bank account holders.

Consequently, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed confirmed that the federal government through the finance act plans to borrow about N850 billion to fund the 2021 budget.

Her words: “There would be as much as N850 billion, but we have to get the exact report from the Central Bank of Nigeria and then Company’s Registrar to ascertain that so that it could be realized into the special trust fund for unclaimed dividends and dormant accounts,”

About the Finance Act 2020

The Finance Act signed into law by President Buhari on 21st December 2020 alongside the 2021 appropriation Act brings a number of changes to some tax and regulatory laws.

The Act 2020 part XV addresses the area of borrowing from unclaimed dividends.

The Act stipulates that “Subject to Section 44, sub-section 1 (h) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, there is established by the trust, as a sub-fund of the Crisis Intervention Fund, an unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.”.

As such “From the commencement Pact, any Unclaimed dividend of a public limited liability company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and any unutilized amounts in a dormant bank account maintained in or by a deposit money bank which has remained unclaimed or unutilized from a period of not less than six years from the date of declaring the dividend or domiciling the funds in a bank account shall be transferred immediately to the trust fund,”

However, accounts operated by federal and subnational governments or any of its ministries, departments and agencies are exempted, according to the Act.

The Act empowers the Debt Management Office to oversee the operations of the fund on behalf of the federal government.

It also prescribes sanctions for default while stating that any financial institution that failed to remit unclaimed dividends will be liable to a fine three times the unremitted amount.

However, it indicates that owners of the funds can claim their funds at any given time.

The Act says: “Such unclaimed dividends and utilized amounts in a dormant bank account transferred to the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund shall be a special debt owed by the federal government to the shareholders and dormant bank account holders respectively and shall be available for claim, together with the yield there on, by the shareholder and the bank account holder at any time pursuant to the aforementioned perpetual trust,”

Implications

With the provisions of the Finance Act, it now implies that the era of unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances are over as these funds will now be remitted to the federal government if left dormant and unclaimed.

Consequently, fiancé experts say the recent development would to a reasonable extent affect deposit portfolios of many Deposit Money Banks and other financial institutions as they are float an avalanche of dormant account balances domiciled in their respective banks at no cost.

Conclusion

The federal government has expressed its interest in borrowing from unclaimed dividends and dormant accounts to fund the 2021 budget as confirmed by the minister of fiancé, budget and national planning Zainab Ahmed.

Therefore the Claim by Mr. Kayode is True