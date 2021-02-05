Facebook removes IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s account

Social networking site Facebook said it has removed the account of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for repeated violation of its rules on harm and hate speech.

The account of the leader of the secessionist group was blocked after a live broadcast on Tuesday, in which he accused herders of destroying their farms.

Mr Kanu had posted a video of people suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network – an armed militia group he set up in the South-East region, attacking and killing cattle in herders’ settlements.

It comes at a time when Nigeria is struggling with an upsurge in clashes between herders and farmers in many parts of the country.

A spokesperson for Facebook told the BBC that it “believes in giving people a voice” but it also wants people to “feel safe” while using the platform.

In a statement, it said Mr Kanu’s page was removed in line with its rules for repeatedly posting content that breaks Facebook’s Community Standards, including those violating rules on co-ordinating harm and hate speech.

IPOB’S lawyer, Paul Achalla told the BBC that it will appeal against the ban.

He added that the ban does not affect Radio Biafra and other platforms of the group.

Nnamdi Kanu’s Facebook page has served as a key platform for IPOB to communicate with his followers across the world, reaching thousands of listeners regularly.

The Nigerian government outlawed the group and designated it a terrorist organisation in 2017.