By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to face his pending corruption allegations against him in the party and his imminent sack for alleged misconduct, instead of seeking a face-saving measure by embarking on shadow-boxing against the PDP.

The party said Oshiomhole, who is battling his ouster calls by APC leaders over allegations of corruption and malfeasance in his handling of party affairs, is in no position to cast aspersions or pontificate to the PDP on its internal activities and relationship with its elected public officials.

Instead of trying to launder his image by unnecessarily attacking the PDP, the party advised Oshiomhole to redeem his name by submitting himself to the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to answer allegations of corruption as Edo state governor as well as alleged misconduct as APC chairman.

The PDP in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, challenged Oshiomhole to speak out on the allegations that he fled the country at the wake of his reported interrogation by the DSS in 2018 over accusations of corruption.

The party said that “this is a leader who had accepted that his party and the government it formed are sanctuaries of corrupt persons when he stated at the APC campaign rally in Edo state last year that once you join the APC, your sins are forgiven.

“Moreover, instead of this fixation on the PDP, Oshiomhole already has his plate full with the crisis in his home state, Edo where he is generally believed to be responsible for political tension by trying to force himself on the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as godfather.

“Oshiomhole needs to concentrate on the crisis rocking his party as well as the Presidency where the members of the cabal are at daggers drawn over the sharing of positions as booty of a rigged election.”