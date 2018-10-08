FAAN wants passengers’ feedback to improve service delivery

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has reiterated its committed to improving services delivery through procurement of state of the art facilities, noting that passenger complaints of poor service delivery at the nation’s airports has reduced drastically in the past few months.

Managing Director, FAAN, Engr Saleh Dunoma said this had been observed through the reporting mechanism put in place in line with the Ease of doing business by the Federal Government.

Dunoma who stated this at a Lecture to celebrate the Consumer Service week in Lagos with the theme: Excellence Happens Here,’attributed the reduction to the continuous improvement in its infrastructure at airports.

“I want to appreciate the Agencies, Stakeholders that have attended all our service improvement programmes because the reflection is obvious as complaints have reduced drastically”.

The FAAN MD, represented by the Director Engineering services FAAN, Salisu Daura noted that the feedback from passengers which include complaints and commendation had assist the agency to strive for excellence.

“As we give services from various service windows we intend to make excellence our watch word. It is a promise, a commitment to ensure added value through quality service delivery by us, the service-givers”.

The National coordinator, SERVICOM in the presidency, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli represented by the head operations, Mrs. Jumai Abdullahi said more still needs to be done to meet the 100% mark.

She urged FAAN to synergise with other government agencies to succeed.

“Synergise with other government agencies to achieve quality service delivery, FAAN still has more room for improvement”.

General Manager, SERVICOM FAAN, Mrs. Ebele Okoye stressed since the Ease of Business was introduced Airports users, passengers enjoy more friendly atmosphere.

“Airport users, passengers enjoy more friendly atmosphere and FAAN focuses on its core values of safety, security and comfort by improving service through procurement of state of the art facilities”.

She added,”Ease of Doing Business in the Aviation and Airports have aided the removal of ‘‘slaughter table’’ in the Airports especially MMIA, has encouraged transparency in dealing with Airport users by Stakeholders”.

Highlights of the Lecture was a drama presentation by SERVICOM officers, cutting of the Anniversary cake and unveiling of the new uniform for the SERVICOM officers.