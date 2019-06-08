FAAN to shut MMIA apron gate one to link new, existing terminals

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

As part of efforts to speed up completion of the new terminal, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday announced the closure of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport’s Apron Gate 1 and some sections of Taxiway F to human and vehicular traffic for six weeks.

This closure, according to General Manager Corporate Communication, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, is to enable the contractor handling the construction of the new terminal (China Civil Construction Company) link the proposed apron under construction to the existing one.

The airport managers said the move was to maintain orderliness and ensure the safety of operators while the project would last.

It also said it has developed and deployed specific procedures for vehicular movements and officers of the Aviation Security department have been mobilized to ensure compliance.

Her statement read, “The Authority will like to solicit the understanding and cooperation of all concerned towards ensuring a safe airside for aircraft movement and personnel safety during the construction.”

Recall, during 2019 stakeholders’ forum, the erstwhile managing director of FAAN, assured the CCCC- constructed terminals will be complete before the year runs outs.