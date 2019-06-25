Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is to punish staff of the agency found conniving with drug traffickers in baggage tagging across airports in the country.

This is just as the agency says those found guilty will be dealt with appropriately.

General Manager Public Affairs FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, who disclosed this to aviation correspondents in Lagos, said the report of the special task force set up by the managing director of FAAN to investigate the involvement of staff will determine the punishment to be meted out based on the level of involvement.

Yakubu said the agency is disturbed over allegations against some staff of the agency in respect of their involvement at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano in the Zanab Aliyu issue, adding that the task force will submit its report soon.

She explained that the Kano airport incident has awakened FAAN to tighten security which has led to the agency evolving means of curtailing future occurrence.

According to Mrs. Yakubu, FAAN has moved the operation of unaccompanied luggage to the newly created cargo section for proper tagging while comprehensive profiling of the background of passengers and baggage handlers have commenced.

Mrs. Yakubu disclosed that six sniffer dogs have also been deployed to the Kano airport, while more metal walk through screening detectors from entrance to terminal before boarding the aircraft have been installed.

She explained that the action is to ensure that no passenger passes through the airport with drugs, adding that the agency has intensified surveillance on baggage handling under aviation security supervision, adding that there has been an improvement of close circuit television at the single interface desk to capture the area as FAAN was now working hand in hand with the NDLEA.