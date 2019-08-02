Following a report of theft involving an aviation security officer, Jennifer Luka at the Yola International Airport, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended indefinitely the officer involved, pending the completion of investigation into the case.

The authority has consequently, handed over the erring officer to the appropriate security agency for further questioning and prosecution.

In a statement signed by the General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu said FAAN deeply regrets the unfortunate incident and the conduct of Jennifer, which does not reflect the values of the authority and its staff.

Yakubu reassured the general public that the nation’s airports remain safe and secure for travelers and other airport users.